OMG! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's NEW PROMO confirms leap; watch video

MUMBAI: There have been reports that said the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai would soon shoot for the last episode with current lead pair Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. It was also said that the show was planning to take a leap. Now, finally, a new promo featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi is out.

And it is heartbreaking - as it confirms their exit from the show and the subsequent leap. The promo has the lead pair reuniting in heaven.

It shows the two sitting in a boat, and talking about love stories which are remembered even after death. "Woh pyaar hi kya jaha dilon mein nazdikiyan na ho. Woh pyaar hi kya jaha rishton ki kahaniyan na ho. Zindagi ke baad bi jo apna dilaga hamari yaad. Akir woh pyaar hi kya jiski nishaniya na ho," they say. The promo then shifts focus to the couple’s daughters, with the makers assuring that the story would move ahead.

The promo also shows Kartik and Naira leaving a lit diya in the water, and their younger daughter, Aarohi picking it up. But as it is raining, Akshara, their elder daughter, protects it by holding an umbrella above it. The voiceover says, “Nayi peedhi ke saath, naye rishton ka safar.”

Watch the promo-

Pranali Rathod, who is known for her roles in Barrister Babu and Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, is speculated to join the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: Spotboye