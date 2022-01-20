OMG! Yeh Rishta's Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant's teary eyes HINTS a major SHOWDOWN

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant took to her Instagram revealing a teary eyed portrait of Aaru, well this surely hinted a major showdown between both sisters as we saw that Abhimanyu and Akshara shall elope while Aarohi has returned for her marriage. It will come crashing down for Aarohi as both her wins turn into a major failure at first she got conned and now Abhimanyu married Akshara.

Check out the post:

In the upcoming episode we will see, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that it's a sign from Mahadev and they should get married. Meanwhile, Birlas reach the Goenka house without Abhimanyu. They tell them that Abhimanyu has gone missing. Aarohi comes there and tells them that even Akshara is missing. She gets angry that her sister has quashed her dreams and is marrying her would-be-husband.

