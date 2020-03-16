OMG! Yeh Rishta's Harshad Chopda has a COMPLAINT about Pranali Rathod to her mother; Deets Inside

Akshara will agree with the same and smartly make her decision for the sake of Maya but it could be that Akshara does have some hidden intention and it could be to see Abhimanyu. He may hate Akshara for leaving and is left feeling betrayed but it is evident that they both still love each other.

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and soon will gear up for a leap. In the recent interaction with Media, Harshad Chopda had a complaint from Pranali's mother about her. He revealed that she loves eating junk and all the healthy food that her mom sends for her is eaten by everyone on the set, Pranali jokingly says, he shouldn't have revealed that. Check out the video:

Currently, We see that Maya’s performance is held in Jaipur and Kunal will leave it upon Akshara to come to Jaipur and win the finale for Maya. She is not pressured by Kunal but Maya will be disappointed.

However, Akshara will agree with the same and smartly make her decision for the sake of Maya but it could be that Akshara does have some hidden intention and it could be to see Abhimanyu. He may hate Akshara for leaving and is left feeling betrayed but it is evident that they both still love each other.

What will be Abhimanyu’s reaction to seeing Akshara?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.


 

