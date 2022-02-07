Omg! Yeh Rishta's Kairav and Anisha to propose each other, Check out this video

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Also read: MAJOR TWIST! Akshara wishes for Manish's acceptance; Abhimanyu reveals the truth about Anisha to Neil in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mayank Arora plays the character of Akshara's brother Kairav Goenka and Kashish Rai who plays the character of Abhimanyu's sister Anisha Goenka in the show. There is a possibility that they both could have onscreen chemistry together. Here is a hilarious take of what fans think about their proposal.

Check out the video:

Fans are speculating if there is any love angle to this Jodi. And are hoping for new chemistry in the future.

Also read: WOW! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's post packup scene is too adorable

In the upcoming episodes, Anisha was at a shop when she slipped. Akshara comes to her rescue and tells her that she lives close by and can take her home. In the meantime, Kairav thinks about the girl Abhimanyu was talking to and wonders if she is who he thinks she is. Just then he sees Akshar bringing Anisha home. Anisha tells Swarna that she was in love with a boy and has come back for him.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

