OMG! You can't miss Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal's reaction to Anupamaa and Anuj's EPIC dance

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues overall.

Also read: Anupama: Romantic! Anuj tries to impress Anupama by flaunting his skills to buy vegetables

In this video, we see that Nidhi Shah is looking at the behind the scene where Anuj and Anupamaa are dancing on a song that will leave you in splits. Take a look at her hilarious reaction.

Check out the video:

Along with MaAn's chemistry fans is also loves Nidhi's performance in the show. Moreover, they are also excited to see what's going to unfold in the upcoming episode.

Also read: Anupama: OH NO! Babuji warns Vanraj, tells him to be careful and not overconfident

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

