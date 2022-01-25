OMG! You wouldn't want to Miss out on #MaAn's rapid fire

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupama is currently ruling the hearts of the audiences. From women empowerment to domestic violence, the show has targeted strong and yet sensitive topics in the show.

Gaurav Khanna who is playing the character of Anuj and Rupali Ganguly who is playing the character of Anupama went live on Instagram.

Their onscreen chemistry is truly loved by fans so much that fans have kept their ship name as #MaAn. Gaurav and Rupali Ganguly went live on Instagram. They revealed many of their favorites and their choices in this Rapid fire that is just unmissable.

1. Rupali and Gaurav's most loved and favorite characters in their careers?

To which they replied, Rajkumar Virendra Singh and Anuj Kapadia for Gaurav and on the other hand, Monisha and Anupama for Rupali.

2. Comfort food, Aloo Paratha or Pizza?

Gaurav replied Aloo Paratha and Rupali feels that the options are not relevant; she loves Khichdi and Poha.

3. Hot beverage Tea or Coffee?

To which Gaurav replied Green tea and Rupali likes to have hot tea.

4. Choice of holiday destination? Seashores or Mountains?

Gaurav is a Mountain person and Rupali is a Seashore lover. To which Gaurav says his wife Akanksha Chamola is also a water person. Rupali adds that Akanksha has many similarities with her.

5. On a shoot-free day what do you prefer? Relaxing at home or a day out?

To which both of them agree that they love to relax at home. Also, Gaurav adds that this is not good advice and you should go to a gym, work out, have some fun, etc.

6. If #MaAn had a fight, who would say sorry first, Anuj or Anupama, and why?

Gaurav says Anuj and Rupali disagrees and says even Anupama would say Sorry! Moreover, they left it up to fans to decide in the comments section.

7. If #MaAn had a free evening what would they prefer? A candle night dinner or Chai pe Charcha?

To which both of them agree to Chai pe Charcha.

8. If #MaAn are watching movies together, which genre would it be? Romance or Family Drama?

Gaurav replies that Anupama is all about family drama so more than that and Romance they would prefer the comedy genre. Because they love doing and watching comedy after serious shooting hours to which even Rupali agrees with him.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com