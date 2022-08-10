OMG! This Young TV Starlet was spotted dancing and partying with SRK's eldest Aryan Khan? Find out who?

Aryan Khan

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Superstar Shahrukh Khan, is a one-star kid that everyone wants to talk about all the time.

Well, Aryan is no stranger to being spotted after major parties, he always makes his presence known, but it is usually the company that he is with that circulates in the news as well.

Recently, a TV diva was spotted partying with Aryan Khan and it has piqued the interest of many. And it the diva in question is none other than Roshni Walia, yes you read that right.

Roshni has showcased her acting prowess time over time, and the diva is one of the popular starlets on social media as well, from fashion,travel to daily updates; Roshni keeps sharing tidbits of her life online for the fans as well.  

She also shared snippets from the party she was at and even posted pictures with Aryan, check them out: 

She was also joined by another ctor Nyraa M Banerjee as well. These photos have definitely given us an insight on the young stars living their lives to the fullest. 

Roshni Walia has been ruling the hearts of audiences ever since her debut. The diva started her career at a very tender age, playing the character of Maharani Ajabde Punwar, in the show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. 

She also bagged the lead role in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,  Balika Vadhu, Yeh Vaada Raha,  and Tara From Satara among others.

What did you think of Roshni’s party companion? Tells us in the comments below! 

About Author

