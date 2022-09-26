OMG! YRKKH: Pranali Rathod aka Akshara was seen GOSSIPING with this person on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod is quite the popular actress and fans adore her. The show has an ardent fan following and the fans of the show are always on the lookout for fun behind the scenes and new promos, that sometimes the stars of the show also reshare. 

Pranali Rathod

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod (Akshara Goenka) and Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) have captured the hearts of viewers in the enduring series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans adore 'AbhiRa,' and it is frequently trending.

The relationship between Akshara and Abhimanyu has had many highs and lows; they had to fight the world to stay together just to be torn apart. The focus of the next phase will be on their life together after they have been separated.

Akshara who is still very much in love with Abhi has time over time put him above her family but Abhimanyu is lost in his own thoughts and doesn’t consider her feelings enough. He loves her for sure but his guilt over his sister’s death has put him over the edge.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Sad! Manish Regrets Supporting Abhimanyu

Pranali aka Akshara was seen chatting to Karishma Sawant aka Arohi and Niyati Joshi shared this clip. Fans can't help but wonder what the two were talking about. But fans were really glad to see some off-screen bonding between Arohi and Akshara because there have been some tumbles up and down. But, the clip is too sweet.

Check it out:

 

Meanwhile, on the show, Akhilesh creates a big scene by accusing Anand of being drunk and heading to perform surgery. Akshara is very much stressed with all that is happening. Meanwhile, Neil calls Abhimanyu to meet up urgently but he fails to notice the big drama happening in Birla hospital.

Akshara is once again trapped between the Birla and the Goenka family.

What turn will the show take now?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – What! Anand to Perform Surgery while being Drunk

Keywords: Akshara Pranalirathod HarshadChopda Maya AbhiRa Naira ShivangiJoshi NavikaKothai StarPlus RajanShahi HarNali TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 21:29

