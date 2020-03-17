OMG! Yuvika Chaudhry FLIRTS with HIM; Prince Narula, are you listening?

MUMBAI: While a lot of celebrities got attracted towards each other in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, only a few took their relationship forward. One amongst them is Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry. The duo have painted the town red with their love. They even went ahead to win the ninth season of Nach Baliye.

Well, now looks like Yuvika Chaudhry have got somebody else. She was spotted flirting around with MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Ashish Bhatia.

Before you start analysing, let us reveal that Yuvika and Ashish made a fun video wherein Yuvika is seen giving a flying kiss to Ashish while they both also pull each other’s cheeks. Ashish posted this video on Instagram with a catchy caption that read: Socho iske baad @princenarula bhai ne kya kiya hoga mere sath . You’re the Cutestttt Bhabhi @yuvikachaudhary.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on them? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.