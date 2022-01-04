OMG! Is Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma going to follow this Mantra in 2022?

MUMBAI: Social media platforms have become an integral part of everyone’s life, and celebrities often use the same to share their pictures and videos. Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma, a popular choreographer, never fails to amaze her fans with her social media activity.

Dhanashree, who is a popular choreographer, often posts her stylish pictures and dance videos, leaving fans in awe of her fashion game and dance moves. But this time, she has shared something different. The diva has revealed what mantra she is going to follow this year. Any guesses? Well, taking to her social media page, Dhanashree Verma uploaded a series of vibrant pictures from her travel diaries. In the pictures, she can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile, as she tried an adventure sports activity. Besides, she wrote a short note, revealing her new mantra. “Chalte raho aur chalate raho The only mantra of #2022 Count your blessings, be fearless & spread love not the virus,” reads the caption of her post.

Cricketer Yuzvendra tied the knot with Dhanashree in 2020. Their wedding took place in Gurugram. Dhanashree is also a YouTuber, and she collaborated with popular singer-actor Jassie Gill for a music video called 'Oye Hoye Hoye’, presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

