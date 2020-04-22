Once you cross your limit, she comes into her fierce avatar: Akanksha Puri gives out a strong message

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is making the most of the lockdown by being in touch with her fans. The actress has been sharing bits and pieces related to her life daily on her social media handles much to the rejoice of her fans. Right from sharing selfies to throwback videos and pictures of homemade food, the TV star has been doing it all. Undoubtedly, she also enjoys a massive fan following.

In Akanksha’s recent Instagram post, she sends out a strong message related to woman power. The actress has shared a BTS picture of herself from the sets of her show Vighnaharta Ganesh in which she is seen as Goddess Parvati. Here’s what Akanksha writes, 'She is quiet, calm and composed as she is Goddess Parvati who will forget all your Mistakes! Once you cross your limit she comes into her fierce avatar as Goddess Mahakali who erupts like a volcano and destroys the evilness. Every woman has a Goddess within herself! Every woman is SHAKTI.'

Have a look.

