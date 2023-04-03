One more actor takes the Local train; This actress from upcoming show Chashni looked happy in this joy ride

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld and this time, we have Amandeep Sidhu enjoying a fun ride in the Mumbai locals.

Amandeep Sidhu is rapidly becoming a household name, now with her name attached to popular and big projects and for her impeccable acting on screen.

We have seen the actress in shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindrri, Choti Sardarrni as Mannat and most recently in Colors TV’s popular show Naagin 6, where she played the character of Anmol.

Now, she will be seen in StarPlus’s spiciest shows- Chashni, playing the character of Chandni and it is said to bring in a lot of drama in this one of a kind plot.

Chashni is a story of two sisters, who go onto being bound together in a bond of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Amandeep will be a firefighter in the show and was now seen taking a joy ride in a Mumbai local and posted a happy video from the same.

Check out the post here:

It has happened before that we have seen actors and celebrities take public transport, and most recently actor Dilip Joshi took a Mumbai Metro ride.

Now, Amandeep was seen portraying a ear to ear grin in this post and we are sure nothing compares to a ride in the locals!

