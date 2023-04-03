One more actor takes the Local train; This actress from upcoming show Chashni looked happy in this joy ride

We have seen the actress in shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindrri, Choti Sardarrni as Mannat and most recently in Colors TV’s popular show Naagin 6, where she played the character of Anmol.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 18:09
One more actor takes the Local train; This actress from upcoming show Chashni looked happy in this joy ride

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld and this time, we have Amandeep Sidhu enjoying a fun ride in the Mumbai locals.

Also read: Exclusive! Chashni actress Amandeep Sidhu on working with Sai Ketan Rao, “He’s a very good actor and a very good soul”

Amandeep Sidhu is rapidly becoming a household name, now with her name attached to popular and big projects and for her impeccable acting on screen.

We have seen the actress in shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindrri, Choti Sardarrni as Mannat and most recently in Colors TV’s popular show Naagin 6, where she played the character of Anmol.

Now, she will be seen in StarPlus’s spiciest shows- Chashni, playing the character of Chandni and it is said to bring in a lot of drama in this one of a kind plot.

Chashni is a story of two sisters, who go onto being bound together in a bond of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Amandeep will be a firefighter in the show and was now seen taking a joy ride in a Mumbai local and posted a happy video from the same.

Check out the post here:

It has happened before that we have seen actors and celebrities take public transport, and most recently actor Dilip Joshi took a Mumbai Metro ride.

Now, Amandeep was seen portraying a ear to ear grin in this post and we are sure nothing compares to a ride in the locals!

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know your views in the comments below!

Also read: Star Plus' Most Spiciest Show Chashni Showcases The Chemistry Between Sai Ketan Rao And Amandeep Sidhu And The Avenge That Roshni Desires To Take From Chandni In The New Promo Of The Show

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar.

Des: We have seen the actress in shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindrri, Choti Sardarrni as Mannat and most recently in Colors TV’s popular show Naagin 6, where she played the character of Anmol.

Chandni Chashni Amandeep Sidhu StarPlus Roshni Colors Naagin 6 TellyChakkar TV news TV gossip
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi will be disturbed to see the growing bond between Sai and Vinu
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Sexy! Disha Patani looks ravishing in black, take a look
MUMBAI :Disha Patani is an actress who is known for her work in Hindi films. She began her acting career with the...
One more actor takes the Local train; This actress from upcoming show Chashni looked happy in this joy ride
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld and this time, we have Amandeep Sidhu enjoying a...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya exposes Maya secret of falling in love with Anuj and wanting to marry him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta: Satvik will give divorce papers to Jeevika
MUMBAI :Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is the new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Recent Stories
Ira Dubey
Ira Dubey on being away from Bollywood, “I don’t think it’s a conscious choice” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan's fan made a spectacular art with something unexpected, check it out
Fahmaan Khan's fan made a spectacular art with something unexpected, check it out
Sonal Vengurlekar
Exclusive! Actor Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali quits Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani because of the leap!
Teri Meri Doriyaan
Audience perspective: Teri Meri Doriyaan is starting to become a confused mess!
Paras Kalnawat
Is Paras Kalnawat collaborating with Ramesh Taurani for a project?
Uorfi Javed and Sussanne Khan pose together and latter kisses her, netizens remember the spat the Bigg Boss OTT star had with Kh
Uorfi Javed and Sussanne Khan pose together and latter kisses her, netizens remember the spat the Bigg Boss OTT star had with Khan’s sister Farah
Uorfi Javed and this actor
What has gone wrong between Uorfi Javed and this actor?