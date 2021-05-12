One of the best things you can do is bring a smile on someone’s face: Urvashi Dholakia on making funny reels

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is setting the Internet on fire. The actress who is known to call a spade a spade has become quite a reel star.

In a time where influencers and actors are being called out for sharing their travel photos, Urvashi took it upon herself to spread some cheer. She started recording funny reels accompanied by one of her twin sons.

Urvashi shares, 'Times are tough and this pandemic is testing us all….daily we are waking up to some of the other bad news. But in the middle of this, if you are at home, staying safe, one of the best things you can do is bring a smile on someone’s face. Fans have been messaging us about how the fun reels are cheering them up and that honestly makes me feel good. If I can spread happiness by just creating some fun content in the safety of my home, then why not? And I am loving the positivity coming our way for it…'

Recently, content creators were called out to stop posting light content but it seems to be the need of the hour!

