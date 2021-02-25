One should pay more attention to what is not being said than what is being said, says Tushar Dalvi

MUMBAI: The most important thing in communication is to hear what isn't being said”, says Tushar Dalvi who essays the role of Sai Baba in Sony Television’s much-acclaimed show Mere Sai. The current track of the show revolves around Madhusudan, who keeps conning all the people around him to mint money through the wrong means.

Speaking about such a sequence, Tushar says that, “One should not get attracted by all the sweet talks rather check body language, close their eyes and see the person as they describe a situation and try to picture what is happening to them, so that they can take a step ahead in their life as it takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.”

He then goes on saying that “I feel that the gut feeling leads us to more transparent, authentic and honest discussion, which is the basis for more effective communication, a healthier company culture and better relationships.”

In the existing track, Sai Baba changes Madhusudan's life by showing him the right path in his life and making him realise that whatever you do in your life, it comes back to you. If your Karmas are good, good things will happen to you.