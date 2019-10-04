"This is one show that I will proudly show to my own kids", says Actor Mohit Malik on hitting 400-EPISODE Milestone for his show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala!

StarPlus’ popular show ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’ has been engaging the audiences with its beautiful storyline laced with dramatic twists and turns. With the show recently achieving its one-and-a-half-year milestone, the entire cast is on cloud nine and is celebrating this achievement.

We have laughed, cried and made Kullfi a part of our daily lives and it is nothing but a delight for the audience that the show has achieved this milestone.

Sharing his experience, the talented actor Mohit Mallik said, “It is unbelievable that we completed 400 episodes. It was just 1 and a half years ago that we all started shooting with so much honesty and I’m elated that it is the same even today. I want to congratulate the entire cast, crew, musicians, singers and obviously, the captain of our ship, our director, who teaches me something new, every day.”

He adds, “Moreover, I am overwhelmed with the response that the show has received from the audience and my friends from the fraternity. This is one show that I will proudly show to my own kids.”

Over the past years, viewers have thoroughly enjoyed watching the different layers of Sikander’s (Mohit Mallik) character. He has won the viewers hearts with her magical performance and commitment, winning him a massive fan following. In recent episodes, viewers have witnessed Kullfi finally fulfilling her dream of becoming a singer. And on the other hand, Sikander gets kidnapped by a few goons.

Will Kulfi be able to save her father, Sikander?

To know more, tune in to watch Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM, only on Star Plus!