Online TRP report: Bigg Boss 13 tops the chart yet again

MUMBAI: The television shows keep on entertaining their viewers with dramatic episodes throughout the week. It’s time to find out which show has performed well and which show needs to add more twists to their narrative in order to grab the top position.



This week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah is at the 10th spot with 16.4 points. With 18.7 points, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is at the ninth spot. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is at the eighth spot with a semi-decent 21.1 points this week. The Kapil Sharma Show is at the seventh spot with 23.0 points and following it closely, at the sixth spot this week, we have Beyhadh 2 with 24.2 points. With 26.5 points, Naagin 4 is at the fifth spot followed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the fourth spot with 27.3 points.



At the third spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as it has garnered 29.5 points this week. At the second spot, we have Choti Sarrdaarni with 31.0 points and with 37.7 points, Bigg Boss 13 holds the top position.