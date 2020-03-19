Online TRP Report: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke bags the top position

MUMBAI: The television shows keep on entertaining their viewers with dramatic episodes throughout the week. It’s time to find out which show has performed well and which show needs to add more twists to their narrative in order to grab the top position.

This week, at the 10th spot, we have Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum with 18.1 points followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the ninth spot with 20.0 points. Beyhadh 2 seems to have gone down a couple of spots this week, it holds the eighth spot with a mere 21.0 points followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the seventh spot with 23.8 points this week. Kasautii Zindagii Kay has bagged the sixth spot this week and it has managed to get a decent 25.0 points. At the fifth spot this week, we have Choti Sarrdaarrni with 27.4 points followed by Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 with a whopping 31.0 points at the fourth spot.

Naagin 4 has bagged the third spot with 33.3 points followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai occupying the second spot with 34.7 points and finally, topping the charts this week is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with 36.5 points.