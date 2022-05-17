Oo La La! Heli Daruwala resembles Madhuri Dixit in her sexy avatar; we can’t stop gushing over the actress!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Heli Daruwala is a popular television actress and model. She rose to fame for her roles in Naagin 3, Humse Hai Life, and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. Heli also debuted in the Bollywood movie Love You Zindagi. Apart from being a superb actress, she is a dentist and a dance enthusiast. She keeps her fans entertained by posting reels and sizzling pictures. She has a whopping 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, the sexy actress took to her instagram handle wherein she is seen doing a Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri recently showcased hee excellent acting skills in Netflix web series The Fame Game.

Heli uploaded a video wherein she is seen wearing a sexy black saree, with less makeup and nude lipstick. She left her hair open.

She captioned the video as, “Saaree = dhak dhak..” In the background, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga is been played from the film Beta, in which Madhuri had defined sexiness along with Anil Kapoor.

TV actors such as Karanvir Bohra and Aly Goni have commented on the same.

