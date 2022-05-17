Oo La La! Heli Daruwala resembles Madhuri Dixit in her sexy avatar; we can’t stop gushing over the actress!

Here is a glimpse at actor, doctor, and restaurateur Heli Daruwala’s sexy avatar. She resembles Bollywood’s evergreen diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 12:13
Heli Daruwala

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Also read: HOT MESS! Heli Daruwala's bralette looks will leave you in shock

Heli Daruwala is a popular television actress and model. She rose to fame for her roles in Naagin 3, Humse Hai Life, and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. Heli also debuted in the Bollywood movie Love You Zindagi. Apart from being a superb actress, she is a dentist and a dance enthusiast. She keeps her fans entertained by posting reels and sizzling pictures. She has a whopping 2.2 million followers on Instagram.  

Recently, the sexy actress took to her instagram handle wherein she is seen doing a Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri recently showcased hee excellent acting skills in Netflix web series The Fame Game.

Heli uploaded a video wherein she is seen wearing a sexy black saree, with less makeup and nude lipstick. She left her hair open.

She captioned the video as, “Saaree = dhak dhak..” In the background, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga is been played from the film Beta, in which Madhuri had defined sexiness along with Anil Kapoor.

Have a look!

Also read: Interesting! This is what Madhuri Dixit had to say about doing intimate scenes after marriage

 

TV actors such as Karanvir Bohra and Aly Goni have commented on the same.

Isn’t she looking gorgeous?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Heli Daruwala dr heli daruwala Love You Zindagi Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Naagin 3 Humse Hai Life TellyChakkar Hindi Television Actress Colors tv Star Plus Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit Nene The Fame Game Netflix Aly Goni lockupp Karanvir Bohra Anil Kapoor Beta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 12:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oo La La! Heli Daruwala resembles Madhuri Dixit in her sexy avatar; we can’t stop gushing over the actress!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
WOW! Meet choreographer Tushar Kalia's fiance Triveni Barman
MUMBAI: The year 2022 has brought a lot of good news for the fans as many celebs have announced their weddings. Ace...
STUNNING! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is stealing hearts with the first glimpse of his wedding attire in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting industry, the actor not...
Big update! Pallavi Dey’s family files FIR against her live-in partner Sagnik alleging murder and extortion
MUMBAI: Bengali actress Pallavi Dey, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found...
Kya Baat HaI! Check out the similarity between the romance of Anupama with Vanraj and Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Recent Stories
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Latest Video