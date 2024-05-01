Ooh La La! Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz looks smokin’ hot as he poses almost NAK*D flaunting his obliques

Umar once again is making a buzz because of his latest social media post where he has posed nude in a picture showing off his obliques. He put this as a motivation post.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 13:38
Umar Riaz

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz shot to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 15. He is a doctor by profession and he was one of the strongest players of the season who was loved by the audience. He was eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and the fans were disappointed as they wanted to see him in the finale.

Umar grabbed the headlines for his continuous fights with Pratik as the two never got along with each other. His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was much spoken about. His fan following reached an all new level once he shot to fame. (Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! Umar Riaz reveals about his relationship with Rashami Desai, says, "I did like her, but we never got into a relationship as we weren’t ready for it”)

His relationship with Rashami Desai was also much spoken about in and post the show.

Post the show, Umar had clarified that they were good friends but their fan clubs were at loggerheads and there was a misunderstanding that we were doing things on purpose. There was no time to clarify the issues and misunderstandings and that was the time they unfollowed each other. Umar also mentioned that they keep sending reels to each other and that their relationship is cordial now.

Well, Umar once again is making a buzz because of his latest social media post where he has posed nude in a picture showing of his obliques. He put this as a motivation post.

Take a look:

Doesn’t Umar look smokin’ hot? Let us know in the comment section below. (Also Read:OMG! Umar Riaz opens up about his bond with TejRan, says, “Tejasswi was always Karan's priority and I was never close to her; my friendship was with Karan and I have no problems with her")

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite celebrities. 

Umar Riaz Bigg Boss 15 Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Rashami Desai Instagram TellyChakkar
About Author

