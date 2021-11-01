Ooh la la! Jethalal mesmerized on seeing Babita in a dress in Taarak Mehta

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on television today.

The show has received accolades for its tight script and the acting prowess of the cast. We thoroughly enjoy watching Jethalal, Daya and the extended cast spread their charm on television. Each episode makes our funny bones tickle, and we can't have enough of watching the show. In fact, all the characters of the show are given equal importance and have interesting characteristic traits which we absolutely admire.

Neela Telefilms’ Taarak Mehta never leaves any opportunity to surprise its viewers with exciting episodes each time.

As we know Jethalal is all mad about Babita and goes blushing whenever he sees her in front of him. Now in the coming episodes, Jethalal will get mesmerized seeing Babita in a dress. When he compliments her, Babita says she doesn’t really like the dress but she wore it only for her husband Iyer who loves her this particular dress. Like always, Jethalal responds to Babita in a witty way.

We are sure fans will enjoy watching this particular scene!