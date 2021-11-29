Ooh La La: Nia Sharma posts a HOT VIDEO of herself dancing on the top of a table in a NIGHTCLUB!

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma has been quite famous for her bold statements and calling spade a spade.

Recently, she has done a hot dance on the table of a nightclub and the video is not to be missed. Nia Sharma's admirers are reacting quickly to her viral video. Nia Sharma has posted a video of herself on her Instagram account and you won't be able to take your gaze away. She looks as trendy and glamorous as ever in this new video.

In a recent interview, Nia broke down when a journalist asked about how she deals with trolls. She stated that a lot has changed in the last ten years. "My clothing has gotten nothing but bad press. They call me a sl*t, a nangi (naked), and other derogatory terms. People gossip about how I dress behind my back. But why is it so difficult to grasp that this is my personal style of dressing? She also stated that the outfits she wore in ‘Do Ghoonth' were not her decision, but rather a requirement imposed by the production team."

Nia's career skyrocketed after she was cast as Manvi Chaudhary in Star Plus's ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.

