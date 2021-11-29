Oomph! Mouni Roy raises the temperature in these 'barely there' outfits

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses are well known for their talent and looks all over the world. And when it comes to their assets and hot figure, Bollywood actress cleavage is one of the most searched topics on every forum. In this write-up, we bring you some of the very bold pictures of actress Mouni Roy who has never shied away from showing off her cleavages.

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in this black bikini outfits. The actress looked super hot. She captioned it as ‘Canibeherepweez?’

She looked absolutely stunning in this cleavage bearing dress. She wrote ‘Don’t worry, you see, To some you re magic’.

Also read: Mouni Roy speaks about her struggle as an actor and about completing 15 years in the entertainment industry

She continues to flaunt her sexy avatar in this off shoulder top. She posted this black and white picture where she looked super hot.

Mouni Roy tries to flaunt her sexy curves in this black and white dress.

She can slay any outfits with utter grace and poise. Check out as she treats her fans with some very bold pictures of herself.

16

Mouni Roy looks jaw dropping gorgeous in this blue two piece. She shared the video on her social media platform where she showed her hot tone figure while enjoying her vacation.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Scoop! Mouni Roy to get hitched on this date?