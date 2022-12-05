Oops! Actress Neetu Kapoor lashes out at paps for being asked about THIS, details inside

Neetu Kapoor refuses to answer paps’ question in connection with her bahu Alia Bhatt
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 16:20
Oops! Actress Neetu Kapoor lashes out at paps for being asked about THIS, details inside

MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor right now has become the paparazzi's favourite, wherever she goes they follow her. And the veteran actress too enjoys this attention. However, in a recent interaction with the papz, she got a bit irked at photographers who once again asked her about her bahu and not Alia Bhatt this time.

Also Read:Lesser-known Facts! Neetu Kapoor reveals both she and Rishi Kapoor fainted on their big day, scroll down to know the reason

A photographer was seen making comparisons between Kiara who plays her bahu in Jug Jug Jeeyo with Alia her real-life bahu to which Neetu got a little irritated and said, " Tu mere bahu ke peeche kyun pada hai yaar".

Well, Neetu hinted about the content questions to her on Alia Bhatt and more related to their wedding. While the pap said that he likes her bahu be it onscreen bahu Kiara or Alia Bhatt. Indeed, it was a fun chat with Neetu Kapoor who still keeps entertaining the audience like always.

Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! New mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor wants Bahurani to rule the house

Earlier the veteran actress said she wants Alia Bhatt should rule the house when Karan asked her who is ruling the house, mother-in-law or daughter-in-law. "Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (I want only my daughter-in-law to rule the house)," Neetu Kapoor was quoted saying.

Neetu Kapoor will be seen next in Jug Jug Jeeyo where she will play Kiara Advani's mother in law.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Neetu Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Dance Deewane Junior Love Aaj Kal Jug Jugg Jeeyo Kiara Advani Karan Kundrra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 16:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hotness Alert! Shaheer Sheikh looks absolute dapper in these candid pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Get Well Soon! Urvashi Dholakia’s mother’s HOSPITALIZATION has kept her away from social media
MUMBAI:Urvashi Dholakia is the most popular and talented actress in the entertainment industry. She is currently the...
Too Hot to Handle! Avneet Kaur raises temperatures in these gorgeous, backless outfits.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Exclusive! I wouldn’t say comedy is not easy, it is actually very underestimated: Shivani Kothari on her entry in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir
MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and Kavita in...
CONTROVERSY: Prakash Jha is DISGUSTED with actors working in India; here’s why!
MUMBAI: Prakash Jha is prepared to release the next season of Aashram, the crime drama series based on fake godmen and...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Ghost Drama! Marfatiya and Dassani inform the Sai Darshan society about ghost in their new flat
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
nawaz
After 8 Visits, Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Now Walk Cannes Red Carpet As An Indian Representative
Latest Video