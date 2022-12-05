Oops! Actress Neetu Kapoor lashes out at paps for being asked about THIS, details inside

MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor right now has become the paparazzi's favourite, wherever she goes they follow her. And the veteran actress too enjoys this attention. However, in a recent interaction with the papz, she got a bit irked at photographers who once again asked her about her bahu and not Alia Bhatt this time.

A photographer was seen making comparisons between Kiara who plays her bahu in Jug Jug Jeeyo with Alia her real-life bahu to which Neetu got a little irritated and said, " Tu mere bahu ke peeche kyun pada hai yaar".

Well, Neetu hinted about the content questions to her on Alia Bhatt and more related to their wedding. While the pap said that he likes her bahu be it onscreen bahu Kiara or Alia Bhatt. Indeed, it was a fun chat with Neetu Kapoor who still keeps entertaining the audience like always.

Earlier the veteran actress said she wants Alia Bhatt should rule the house when Karan asked her who is ruling the house, mother-in-law or daughter-in-law. "Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (I want only my daughter-in-law to rule the house)," Neetu Kapoor was quoted saying.

Neetu Kapoor will be seen next in Jug Jug Jeeyo where she will play Kiara Advani's mother in law.

