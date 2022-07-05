Oops! Actress Sara Ali Khan sings Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein on the streets to earn money, scroll down to know more

Sara Ali Khan appeared on The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show hosted by Farah Khan, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan took to the streets and was seen singing songs, giving autographs, and clicking selfies with fans, in exchange for money. Sara was completing the task that Farah Khan gave her on the comedy game show The Khatra Khatra Show. The show's co-host Bharti Singh also accompanied Sara on the streets for the task.

After cracking some jokes at Bharti and Farah's appearances, Haarsh Limbachiyaa told Sara that since she claimed ownership of the show, she must now take up a few dare tasks. Farah then asked her to collect some money after which Bharti and Sara stepped out on the streets.

Sara then yelled like a street hawker, "Hello hello, paise de ke selfie khichwa lo koi (You can get selfies in exchange for money)," and two guys soon came up to them. They offered them ₹20 and Sara refused them. Next, they stopped a rickshaw driver but he told them, "Madam, how can we give you money?"

Finally, they found a man who gave them ₹100 for a selfie with Sara. Then, another offered Sara ₹500 if she sings a song for them. She sang Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein. She also took a lift from a biker.

Sara was most recently seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. She is currently shooting for Gaslight which also features Vikrant Massey after wrapping up the shoot for Vicky Kaushal-starrer Laxman Utekar's next.

Credit: Hindustan Times

 
    
 

