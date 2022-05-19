Oops! Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's Dulha look gets compared to this popular candy?

Vanraj is all smiles with spark in his eyes seeing Anupamaa where he is all mesmerized with her beauty.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 12:48
januj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read Anupamaa: Disgusting! Vanraj is waiting for the BIG day amid Anupamaa-Anuj wedding, what is this big day?

MaAn's wedding is finally happening. As we have seen, their wedding look is out and fans are super excited to see them. Paras Kalnawat, who plays the character of Samar in the show, has shared a picture wherein we see Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's wedding look being compared to a popular candy.

Take a look at the hilarious edit made by the actor in the picture below.

Also read  Anupama: Superb! Anuj and Anupama to go abroad for their honeymoon

MaAn's wedding is finally happening. As we have seen, their wedding look is out and fans are super excited to see them. Paras Kalnawat, who plays the character of Samar in the show, has shared a picture wherein we see Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's wedding look being compared to a popular candy.

Take a look at the hilarious edit made by the actor in the picture below.

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 12:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Navjot Singh Sidhu sentenced to one year in jail
MUMBAI: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sentenced to a year in jail in a 1988 road rage case. Navjot Sidhu...
Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary highlight the importance of ‘consent’ in their upcoming short film ‘Gray’ on Amazon miniTV
MUMBAI: Consent is important, but very often people fail to understand when and where the line must be drawn. Gray -...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Anubhav imagines Gungun hugging him, reality hits him hard
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs to second position in TRP ratings, Udaariyan enters top 10 show and Anupama tops the TRP charts followed by YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein ,GHKKPM and Imlie
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels...
"It’s Absurd that the Political Parties In Kashmir Are Blaming My Film For The Death Of Rahul Bhat” Says Director Vivek Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri talked Khul Ke about the recent backlash by the Kashmiri Political Parties and how he wants to...
Ooh La La! Checkout all the STEAMY and INTIMATE scenes between Rudraksh and Preesha from Yeh Hai Chahatein...
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana and a gynecologist, Dr...
Recent Stories
Kashmir
"It’s Absurd that the Political Parties In Kashmir Are Blaming My Film For The Death Of Rahul Bhat” Says Director Vivek Agnihotri
Latest Video