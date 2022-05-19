Oops! Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's Dulha look gets compared to this popular candy?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read Anupamaa: Disgusting! Vanraj is waiting for the BIG day amid Anupamaa-Anuj wedding, what is this big day?

MaAn's wedding is finally happening. As we have seen, their wedding look is out and fans are super excited to see them. Paras Kalnawat, who plays the character of Samar in the show, has shared a picture wherein we see Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's wedding look being compared to a popular candy.

Take a look at the hilarious edit made by the actor in the picture below.

Also read Anupama: Superb! Anuj and Anupama to go abroad for their honeymoon

MaAn's wedding is finally happening. As we have seen, their wedding look is out and fans are super excited to see them. Paras Kalnawat, who plays the character of Samar in the show, has shared a picture wherein we see Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's wedding look being compared to a popular candy.

Take a look at the hilarious edit made by the actor in the picture below.