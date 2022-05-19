Oops! Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's Dulha look gets compared with this popular candy?

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 12:48
januj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

MaAn's wedding is finally happening. As we have seen, their wedding look is out and fans are super excited to see them. Paras Kalnawat, who plays the character of Samar in the show, has shared a picture wherein we see Anuj, aka Gaurav Khanna,'s wedding look being compared with a popular candy. Take a look at the hilarious edit made by the actor in the picture below. 

Check out the pic

Meanwhile, in the show, Vanraj is all smiles with spark in his eyes seeing Anupamaa where he is all mesmerized with her beauty. He feels he should have had Anupamaa in his life now where he has nothing left with him. He feels that he lost the most precious things in his life. But now it’s very late when Vanraj is sure that Anupamaa's marriage with Anuj is not going to work for a long time.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

