Oops! Anupamaa: Vanraj is taken aback by Kavya's epic reply, Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video, we see that Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya giving a befitting reply to her co-star, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj, who is pretending to be the unwanted guy next door. Take a look at their funny banter in the video below and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Barkha wants it all and gets into a conflict with Ankush. Ankush thinks of Barkha as a home-breaker as she didn’t want him to live with his parents before and now is doing so with Anuj too. Ankush opens up about Barkha’s elder brother who made her life difficult.

Is Ankush hinting that her elder brother could make an entry in the show and change her entire life?

What will happen ahead?

