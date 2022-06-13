Oops! Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal Shah is furious at this costar for this reason

This new love story is going to cook up a big drama ahead in the show.  Later, on one side Vanraj is going to take revenge on Barkha.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 12:39
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

In this video we see that Paras aka Samar has caught co-star Nidhi aka Kinjal taking a nap. However, he tries to scare her and wake her up. But things take a wrong turn. Take a look at the video to see her reaction. 

Check out the video 

1111

This new love story is going to cook up a big drama ahead in the show.

Later, on one side Vanraj is going to take revenge on Barkha.

Pakhi and Adhik's love story will start growing and this revenge story will only make things wild.

Will Pakhi and Adhik’s love last?

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 12:39

