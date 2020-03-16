OOPS! Anupamaa's Samar, aka Paras Kalnawat is in a massive fix due to this co-star, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read: Anupama: Lovely! Anupama and Anuj to shift to a new home; something major to take place in their married life

In this video, we see that Jaswir Kaur, who plays the role of Devika in the show, has caught her co-star, Paras aka Samar being in a massive problem, that will simply take you on a laughter ride. Take a look at the video to see their funny banter.

Check out the video

Also read: Wow! Meet Golmaal's 'Lucky' on the sets of Anupamaa

Anupamaa and Anuj will finally be a married couple and now they will shift to a new house where they will begin a new life together.

But very soon a big twist will come in Anupamaa and Anuj’s life, which will turn their life upside-down!

Will it be connected to Bapuji, Mukku, or Vanraj? To know the same, one would have to see the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa.

What do you think would be the twist in the show?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.