Oops! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Viewers slam the never-ending Shaadi sequence; read out!

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans fed up of the never-ending shaadi sequence; slam makers for show's 'snail pace'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 seems to have disappointed its loyal viewers with its wedding track. Several of them have pointed out how the sequence has been dragged and refuses to end.

The show's wedding sequence between Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) started in the last week of September and even after two weeks, the couple is not yet married.

The latest promos of the show see Priya in her wedding dress frantically searching for Ram on the streets to know where he has disappeared. She comes across men who are dressed as monkeys of the 'Vaanar Sena'.

Even though they offer to help her, Priya returns and decides to call off the wedding. Just then, Ram returns.

This stretched sequence has left many fans disappointed and they took to the comments section of the channel where the promos were posted.

One user wrote, "Bro, agle janam ka intezar karna padega kya shaadi dekhne ke liye? Bilkul kachua chaal chal rahe ho (Bro, are you waiting for another lifetime to get them married. Your pace is that of a tortoise."

Another commented, "Too much drama going on over shaadi. Wake me up when they get married. I will take a break from this show." Several others had similar complaints. Read some of their comments.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: “I Am looking forward to work on relatable characters on digital platforms” - Samaksh Sudi on types of characters he looks forward to doing

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiered on August 30. The show's first season with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya was a huge hit with the audience.

Even Season 2 of the show started with a bang but going by the viewers feedback, it seems to be losing its sheen.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI