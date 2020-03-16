Oops! Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi is furious at this costar, Here's Why

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

In this video, we see that Ayush and Rishi are played by actor Aman and Rohit is seen doing a reel. Wherein we Ayush's suggestion has left Rishi furious. Take a look at their hilarious banter.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Rishi decides to cancel the engagement as he feels it is not right to be so rude to Laxmi.

Seeing Rishi's concern for Laxmi, Malishka and others are enraged.

Malishka had enough of Laxmi and now she wants Rishi at any cost.

While Neelam assures her that she will get her engaged to Rishi, she isn't convinced.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

