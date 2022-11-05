Oops! Bigg Boss 13 fame Nikki Tamboli opens up about casting couch, reveals being illtreated by south filmmakers

Nikki Tamboli revealed that she has been mistreated by a south filmmaker
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 08:55
MUMBAI: Casting couch is quite common in the glamour industry. There are lot of celebs who had been vocal about being exploited in the name of opportunities. And now Bigg Boss 13 fame Nikki Tamboli is making headlines for the same.

The former Bigg Boss contestant often makes heads turn whenever she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward. Nikki Tamboli’s recent comment has been grabbing all the attention During her latest conversation, BB 13 fame opened up about being ill-treated on the sets of her South film by the filmmaker.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai ! Pratik Sehajpal finally breaks his silence on dating Nikki Tamboli; read on to know more...

“I remember one of my films from South, and the director was too bad with me. Not in some other sense, but he was not treating me right on the set. Jo mere co dancers the na, he was appreciating them more than me. He was literally saying, ‘kahan se aayi hai yaar yeh’. I don’t know. Just because I couldn’t speak that language initially. He was the worst I should say. I would not name (him), but that was the worst experience,” Nikki was quoted saying.

Also Read: Exclusive! Khatra Khatra Khatra: Rahul Vaidya, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nikki Tamboli to grace the show

She further asserted, “I would tell you, I have even cried after coming home, and my mom and dad are also aware of this. I was shooting abroad, and I was so tortured by that director, that I would come home and cry. But still, I didn’t give up because I knew that he would regret it, and he messaged me today too. Time change hota hai na har kisika.”

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli is currently seen in a couple of music videos.

Credit: Koimoi

Television Bigg Boss 13 Nikki Tamboli
Latest Video