Oops! Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai got massively trolled on social media for THIS reason, see reactions

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai who was last seen in music video titled Parwah has been fat-shamed by the netizens on social media

MUMBAI: Uttaran fame Rashami Desai is among the top actresses who has been a part of many popular shows including Dil Se Dil Tak which starred Sidharth Shukla. Recently the Bigg Boss 13 fame faced netizens’ wrath after her recent post went viral.

Also Read: Uff Hotness! Check out the times Rashami Desai wore a multicoloured ensemble.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a video showing off her fit body. She took up a trending fitness challenge and in the caption she wrote that she is inspired by Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty. She wrote, "If you never try, you will never know. PS : @malaikaaroraofficial & @theshilpashetty you two are my #MAJORGOALS when it comes to fitness & everything nice #keepinspiring." While many lauded her for taking up a fitness challenge, quite a few fat-shamed her too.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A few netizens expressed disappointment that she was not taking fitness seriously. A comment read, "Ab jisse inspired ho, unko dekh k patli bhi hojao janu." Another comment read, "What's the use of doing fitness reel when you yourself don't take fitness seriously and are just gaining more and more weight?"

Also Read: Emotional! Here’s what Jannat Zubair misses the most while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in South Africa

Recently, she was seen in Naagin 6 along with Tejasswi Prakash. Rashami Desai last hit headlines as she cheered for Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera. The actress was last seen in a music video titled Parwah. She collaborated with her good friend Neha Bhasin for this one.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 20:37

