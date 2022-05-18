Oops! Check out what's cooking between Pandya Store's Shiva and Raavi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts, with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character on the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.

In this video, we see that Shiva, aka Kanwar and Raavi, aka Alice are whispering something. However, the question is, are they giving swear/sweet words? Take a look at the video to figure out the same. And also let us know what they both are whispering about in the comments below.

Check out the video

Currently, We exclusively revealed that at the same night, Pandya store will be down in flames and Gombi will rush to save the store but it is too late. Dhara and the family members call for the fire brigade but are they too late? What will happen now? Will Gautam’s dream shatter again?

