Oops! Choreographer Farah Khan cracks joke on Ieshaan proposing to Meisha in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Amid the fights and heated argument happening in the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15, the weekend episode witnessed a proposal which melted many hearts. During the episode, Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian were given a task to conduct a radio show 'The Akka Anna Show'. While conducting one such act, Vishal and Shamita asked Ieshaan to express his feelings for Miesha Iyer.

Ieshaan took the center stage and told everyone that the show and the platform mean a lot to him and he had never expected in his life that he will fall in love on the show. He shared that he least expected it. Ieshaan stated that the rest of the housemates only got the show, but he has got two precious things, the Bigg Boss house and Miesha Iyer.

All the contestants cheered for them as Ieshaan went down on his knees to propose to Miesha. He told her, "The connection I feel with you, I feel with none. I Ieshaan want to Miesha, will you Mieshaan?". Miesha hugged Ieshaan and whispered the three magical words, I love you into his ears. All the housemates rooted for them. They then danced on Ishq waala love. Ieshaan kissed her forehead.

Later, Farah Khan entered the show as a special guest and she met host Salman Khan on stage. When Salman briefed her about Ieshaan's proposal to Miesha, she stated how can someone fall in love so quickly. She even joked, "Love at first sight, toh suna tha, ye toh love at first night hai".

Credit: ETimes