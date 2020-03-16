Oops! Debina Bonnerjee gets massively trolled for mishandling her newborn, see reactions

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary embraced parenthood on April 3
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 09:16
MUMBAI: New mommy Debina Bonnerjee is living up to each of her moments with her baby girl Lianna. However, it looks like her way of handling her daughter, as seen in the latest video, has annoyed her fans.

Debina recently shared a heartwarming video of singing her favourite song ‘Can’t help falling in love with you’ to Lianna with the caption “That’s how my mornings look like”. She can be seen holding her daughter in one hand and walking around the house while she sings and adores her.

Also Read: AWW! Debina Bonnerjee shares Lianna's morning routine with a heartwarming message

The video garnered much love but what grabbed netizens’ attention is the way Debina held her daughter. While some fans expressed that her way of holding the child is scary, others schooled her on the same.

A user wrote, “U know what's best for your child. But holding a new born baby like that is scary.  And the problem is nowadays we share everything so it becomes everyone's business.”

Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee turned a year wiser.

Another user criticised her and wrote, “Celebs are so busy making reels that they don't even follow basic ways to hold a baby.” A fan showed concern and said, “Ma'am i really admire you but why are you holding the baby so carelessly...i know u r an amazing mom.As ur baby is too small to hold like this.Much love to both of you.”

Debina Bonnerjee and hubby Gurmeet Choudhary embraced parenthood with their daughter Lianna on April 3. The couple announced the good news to the world with an adorable social media post.

Credit: ETimes

