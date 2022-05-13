Oops! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam is upset because of this co-star!

Paakhi gets scared of losing everything if Meera and Yug find her identity as she resembles that of Paakhi.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 18:52
zain

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Also read: Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: OMG! Bulbul’s identity about to be revealed

Reem, who plays the role Paakhi in the show, has applied a filter on her co-star, Agastya aka Zain Imam. Looks like the actor is quite upset with the filter. Take a look at the video to see what he has to say about the same. 

Check out the pic

Also read: Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: High Point Drama! Bulbul comes to the party as dancer, frees Agastya

Meanwhile, in the show we see that Bulbul doesn't know about the place and now, this puts her in a tight spot when she reaches the venue and finds it being the Raichand mansion.

And here takes place a big twist as Meera sees her face.

Paakhi gets scared of losing everything, if Meera and Yug find her identity as she resembles that of Paakhi.

Meera and Yug at the same time get a glimpse and run after her to catch her. Will they catch Paakhi?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Colors Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan Agastya Paakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh Sehban Azim Colors tv Spy Bahu Yohaan. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 18:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! I would like to be a part of a digital project portrays me in a raw character: Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Siddharth Shivpuri
MUMBAI: Siddharth Shivpuri is a talented actor.Having been a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein for  two years now, we got...
Exclusive! I really miss Shabir Sir and Sriti Ma'am; they are like family to me: Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has...
Dance India Dance Li’l Master: Power-packed performances with a touch of romance by Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl
MUMBAI : Dance India Dance Li’l Master has always amazed us with the level of talent the performers showcase. Filled...
Dripping hot! Sargun Kaur Luthra's ethnic or western outfits, which are your favorite ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the tellyworld.Also read...
Ouch! Ankita Lokhande faces massive trolling again
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande never misses an opportunity to flaunt her glamorous side. She recently grabbed headlines for a...
Oh No! Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya terribly fails doing this, check out!
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
Latest Video