Oops! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam is upset because of this co-star!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Reem, who plays the role Paakhi in the show, has applied a filter on her co-star, Agastya aka Zain Imam. Looks like the actor is quite upset with the filter. Take a look at the video to see what he has to say about the same.

Check out the pic

Meanwhile, in the show we see that Bulbul doesn't know about the place and now, this puts her in a tight spot when she reaches the venue and finds it being the Raichand mansion.

And here takes place a big twist as Meera sees her face.

Paakhi gets scared of losing everything, if Meera and Yug find her identity as she resembles that of Paakhi.

Meera and Yug at the same time get a glimpse and run after her to catch her. Will they catch Paakhi?

