Oops! Fans have major mystery to solve regarding Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna, Check out

Anupama has gone out of her way to make this day a very beautiful one and Kinjal will feel very special because of it.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 22:08
Anuj Kapadia

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Also read Anupamaa: Jealousy! Kinjal values what Anupama has done for her, Rakhi feels insecure

In this picture we can see fans have a major question to ask for Gaurav Khanna who plays the lead role Anupamaa in the show. Fans wonder how Anuj's shots always match his kurta in these pictures. Take a look at these pictures to see the fans' demand and also let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the video   

Also read Wow! Meet the new trio on the sets of Anupamaa

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Anupama has gone out of her way to make this day a very beautiful one and Kinjal will feel very special because of it.

So Kinjal will thank Anupama for being there for her and making her motherhood journey special.

She will even praise Anupama saying that she wants to be a mother like her.

Rakhi will feel jealous as Kinjal is only talking about Anupama and her greatness but is least bothered about her own mother.

What will Rakhi do now?  

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 22:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Fans have major mystery to solve regarding Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Interesting! Garud apologizes to Lord Vishnu
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Exclusive! “I personally feel Naagin 6’s character is quite classy”, says Vishal Solanki about his role in Naagin 6
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has...
Exclusive! “I have not implied any restrictions on me, on which role I have to do or not to do”, says Kundali Bhagya’s Shakti Arora on his wish list
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! “I controlled my personal traits so that I can relate to Gehna”, says Sneha Jain aka Gehna of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.0
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
OMG! When Kareena Kapoor teased Saif Ali Khan for being ‘all over’ this actress
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular and hottest celebrity couples. The two never fail...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
OMG! When Kareena Kapoor teased Saif Ali Khan for being ‘all over’ this actress
Latest Video