Oops! Find out the celebs who committed fashion disasters

MUMBAI: When it comes to fashion, we always look up to our Bollywood divas to serve new styles and trends on a platter for us. However, there are times when these divas fail to miss a mark with their choices and their experiment goes too far.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has become a paparazzi. After exiting the BB OTT house, the diva makes headlines for the bizarre outfits that she curates and wears every time she is clicked out and about in This week, she wore a pink knotted dress that we simply cannot even explain. As much as we love her attempt at trying something new, this one just went wrong.

There's no doubt that Deepika Padukone is one of the most stylish actresses globally. But this week, while promoting her film Gehraiyaan, the actress dressed up in a denim bodysuit with denim loose pants and heels. Though we love the top, the choice of opting for this combination of ‘denim-on-denim’ look was simply disappointing. A different pair of pants would've been a better choice.

The Shetty sister, apparently, disappointed us with their looks, so let's see their outfits one at a time. Shamita Shetty stepped out this week with her sister Shilpa Shetty in a white and black outfit. She wore loose pants with yellow smileys and paired them with a cropped jacket and a strappy cropped top. The worst part about the outfit was her white knee-high boots. Though we love white boots (who doesn't) this combination was simply off and bizarre. She could've done away with the boots or simply opted for ankle-length white-heeled boots.

Shilpa Shetty seldom disappoints us with her fashion choices but this week, she did. She wore a soft pink bralette top with a matching-color blazer we love till this part. But what she wore as bottom wear was confusing. It seemed like the actress wore a pair of grey track pants and then wore denim on top of it. The outfit was then matched with blinding neon pink heels that did not work for the attire.

