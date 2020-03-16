Oops! GHKKPM Paakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma is up to some mischief with this costar, Check out

When Sai comes home on bail Pakhi feels a bit restless with her presence. Virat supports Sai a lot and hence Pakhi also wants the same from Samrat.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 12:48
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video, we see that Paakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma is up with some mischief with her costar Kishori Shahane who plays the character of Bhavani in the show. Take a look at their video to see their funny banter. Also lets us know if you reminisce your childhood memories watching this video. 

Check out the video   

 


It was earlier seen that Samrat and Pakhi have turned good friends. Now Pakhi likes Samrat where she likes to get close to him.

When Sai comes home on bail Pakhi feels a bit restless with her presence. Virat supports Sai a lot and hence Pakhi also wants the same from Samrat.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 12:48

Latest Video