Oops! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Vihan aka Mohit to get in major trouble, Here's why

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 20:43
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Also read  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Pakhi’s drama irks Sai, Virat blames Sai for Samrat’s death

In this video, we can see Vihan aka Mohit is getting beat up by his co-stars, Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali Chavan and Tanvi Thakkar aka Shivani Chavan. Take a look at the video to see what is the reason.  

Check out the video   

Also read  OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

In the upcoming track, we are going to witness Samrat will be killed by Jagtap, and a fumed Pakhi will cross all her limits. She will tell her that she has snatched both the men from her life. Life of a pregnant Sai is going to turn hellish. Fans are not happy with this development. Angry fans have expressed their rage on the makers for killing the essence of the storyline. Check tweets.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

