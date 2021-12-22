Oops! This is how fans react to actress Nidhi Bhanushali’s recent picture on Instagram

MUMBAI : ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali, on Tuesday, posted a picture in which she can be seen wearing a tank top, teamed up with printed yellow bottoms. But, however, her picture did not go well with some people.

Nidhi Bhanushali often shares her beautiful, hot, and sexy pictures on Instagram. The actress on Tuesday posted a picture in which she can be seen wearing a tank top, teamed up with printed yellow bottoms.

Fans started trolling the actress. One of them commented, “Plz see your clothes. Plz be in your culture.” The second one said, “Arey ye konse chidiya ka ghosla hai.”

It seems she was traveling somewhere, a car can be also be seen behind her. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Hey Siri, play 'Tashan mein, Tashan mein, Tashan mein, Tashan mein.”

Meanwhile, there were people who liked her picture. One of them wrote, “I thought diamonds were pretty until I laid my eyes on you.” The second, “You look cute like a night queen.”

Nidhi Bhanushali had spent a significant amount of time on India's longest-running show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' as Sonu Bhide. However, the role is now played by Palak Sidhwani.

