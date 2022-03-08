Oops! This is how netizens react to the latest promo of Indian Idol season 13

MUMBAI : After the success of Indian Idol 12, the singing reality show is all set to return to the small screen with a new season to entertain the viewers. The channel on which the show airs released a fresh promo recently.

The teaser sees a family busy with chores at home. However, the song 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' being played on the show draws them together. They all sit and enjoy the performance.

The channel captioned the promo as, "Phir se saath aaane ka bahana hai ab Mausam Musicana hai! Indian Idol season 13 coming soon! #IndianIdol #IndianIdolIsBack #IndianIdol2022 #IndianIdolSeason13

Several users commented they can't wait for the show to come back but there were others who called it a 'scripted reality show'. Another user wrote, "Nutankiyu ki dukan is coming back (Drama shop is returning)."

In fact, last weekend singer Neha Kakkar, who has been seen as a judge on the reality show, went to Delhi for the auditions of Indian Idol 13. She even posted a video encouraging singers to participate.

The last season of the show was won by Pawandeep Rajan. Several popular contestants of Indian Idol 12 are now seen in Superstar Singer 2 as captains.

