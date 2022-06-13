Oops! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan loses his control at this co-star, Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

In this video we see that Sumbul Touqeer Khan is standing on Fahmaan aka Aryan's lap to which also see Vaibhavi Kapoor aka Jyoti comes to his rescue. Take a look at this video to see what they both are up too.

Check out the video

In the upcoming episode, Preeta challenges Imlie to make Kairi cook pasta for everyone and her Kairi is on a mission to catch the culprit behind Madhav's attack. She cooks the pasta by taking the recipe from Preeta itself and tries to act flirtatiously with Aryan so that he doesn't realise that Imlie is not around. Will she succeed in her plan?

