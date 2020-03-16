Oops! Jasmine Bhasin lashes out a netizen on Instagram for THIS reason, details inside

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is loved for her adorable looks and delightful smile. The actress came to limelight with her TV show Tashan-e-Ishq. After that, she never looked back and has done numerous popular TV shows. The actress took to Instagram yesterday to share how the world has lost humanity, after a guy discriminated against an animal, in front of her.

In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Today when I was having a walk in my building with Rambo (My Maltese baby), a man came and furiously said, 'insaano ki jagah par jaanwar mat laao, yeh iss society ka rule hai'", which in English meant that according to the rules of the society, animals are not allowed in places meant for people.

Jasmin continued, "Here what bothers me is the hatred with which he said that. Guys, is this Earth a liveable place where such humans exist, where they have so much hatred for speechless innocent animals? And who gives them right to discriminate like this? The world and especially that rude and sick human really needs compassion for animals or any living creatures."

She was recently seen in a romantic monsoon track, ‘Iss Baarish Mein’. The prolific actress will be soon making her film debut with the Punjabi movie, Honeymoon. She is starring opposite Gippy Grewal, and it is slated to be released on October 25.



