Oops! Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora aka Arjun is all set to take a revenge on this costar

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led it to be one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

As we have seen in the promo that Arjun played by actor Shakti Arora is Karan. He is recalling his lost memory and his is all set to take revenge from Preeta aka Shraddha Arya. Take a look at this video.

Meanwhile in the show, Karan is back with vengeance and wants to ruin Preeta’s happiness after he sees her and Rishabh, being happy with their family. He locks up Preeta to die but couldn’t go through with it as he recalls their time together and brings her back to consciousness.

He wants to punish her but uses an alternative means and traps her with a fake extra marital affair. He wants society to shame her.

Will he let Preeta go through this pain?

Will he be able to forget his past?

