Karan confronts Preeta as to why she is doing this with him along with his brother. As they push Karan into the lake, Rishabh and Preeta come there and see him drowning in the lake.

Oops Kundali Bhagya's Srishti aka Anjum Fakih and Sameer aka Abhishek Kapur hints major twist in the upcoming track, Check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

In this picture we see that Srishti aka Anjum Fakih and Sameer aka Abhishek Kapur are dresesed in white dress white indicating attending someone's funeral in the upcoming track. Take a look at this pictures and let us know in the comments below 

Natasha crosses her limits and stabs Karan along with her boyfriend covering her face while he misunderstands it as Preeta and Rishabh.

Karan confronts Preeta as to why she is doing this with him along with his brother.

As they push Karan into the lake, Rishabh and Preeta come there and see him drowning in the lake.

As Karan shouts for help, the crocodile completely distorts his face and Karan loses his life.

As the show takes a leap, Karan comes back with a new identity to avenge Rishabh and Preeta.

Will Preeta and Rishabh be able to clarify the misunderstandings?

