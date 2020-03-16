Oops! Meet the gossip girls on the set of Parineeti

Rajeev decides to get rid of Pari forever and conspires against her to separate her from Neetii. The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming episodes.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineeti went on floors from the 14th of February. The story revolves around two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles. 

In this video, we see that  Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra who plays the lead in the show are gossiping about something important meanwhile the crew is prepping for upcoming episodes. Take a look at the video. 

The story takes an interesting turn when Rajeev sees both Pari and Neetii together and gets shocked. He finally understands the truth that Pari and Neetii are friends.

Rajeev at that moment decides to do something and gestures Monty to cover up the issue. Monty does as asked.

Unfortunately, Rajeev decides to get rid of Pari forever and conspires against her to separate her from Neetii.

The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming episodes.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show. 

