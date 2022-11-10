Oops! Mohit Malik dismisses rumours of Addite and him having a second baby; requests fans not to follow such news

MUMBAI : Mohit Malik is one of the most loved actors on television. He is best known for his roles in serials like Doli Armaanon Ki and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. He gained a lot of recognition for his character of Sikander Singh Gill in Kulfilumar and the fans adored him in the role of a father.

He has made a place in the audience's hearts and is one of the most loved actors on television.

Recently, he was in the headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

He was one of the strongest contestants and emerged as one of the finalists of the show.

Mohit and Addite are one of the most loved couples on television and now there were rumours doing the rounds that the couple might be excepting their second child.

Owing to this news, the couple were receiving a lot of calls and messages.

Finally, Mohit took on to his social media account and clarified that they weren’t becoming parents again and he said, “There are rumours doing the rounds of Aditi excepting our second child which is not true. So guys I would request you’ll to refrain from believing such news”

Well, the couple was blessed with their first child Ekbir a year ago and the couple shares adorable photos and videos with the little munchkin and gives the fans an insight into their beautiful world.

