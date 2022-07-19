Oops! Mouni Roy gets brutally trolled for flaunting her loose pants look; netizens say “Achhe se pocha lag ra”

The diva was recently spotted in her all-black look. She wore a black crop top with oversized black pants with less makeup.

Oops! Mouni Roy gets brutally trolled for flaunting her loose pants look; netizens say “Achhe se pocha lag ra”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world.

Mouni Roy is a skilled and gorgeous television actress. The diva is a trained Kathak dancer and is also well versed in other forms of dance styles. She was last seen judging the reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. In 2007's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she made her acting debut.

She has also featured in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev on Life OK. Junoon-Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Zara Nachke Dikha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Box Cricket League-2 are some of her notable appearances. Many people also admire the diva as a fashion icon. Her stunning dress choices have surprised her fans.

The diva was recently spotted in her all-black look. She wore a black crop top with oversized black pants with less makeup.

Have a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

But netizens have brutally trolled her and passed some comments on it.

Have a look at the comments!

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

Well, what is your take on her look!

Do let us know your views.
 
Latest Video